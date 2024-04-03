KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — The Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis) lodged a police report on March 28 regarding alleged abuse of power in its administration.

Its president Datuk Yahya Hussin said the police report was made for further investigation as the accusations labelled against Muis were baseless and defamatory.

“Muis is always open to any investigation process by the authorities whether from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This is to ensure that the image and integrity of Muis in its administrative affairs remains clean without any element of abuse of power as alleged,” he said in a statement here today.

Yahya said that yesterday (April 2) a letter of demand had been sent to parties who have made and spread the accusations which, among other things, demanded a public apology to Muis within 24 hours.

He said if the parties fail to do so, a lawsuit will be filed immediately to demand justice.

Recently, it went viral on social media platforms regarding the allegation that a senior Muis official had ordered the payment of staff bonuses by using the Zakat Fund without approval.

It was also alleged that the senior official ordered the transfer of the Zakat Fund money to the General Fund (Management) amounting to RM14 million, without approval.

In the meantime, Yahya said that the distribution of zakat money last year showed a total collection of RM141,181,101.74 which was disbursed among 91,060 recipients. — Bernama