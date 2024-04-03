PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) has announced the opening of applications for admission to Session 1: 2024/2025 certificate and diploma programmes at 36 polytechnics and 105 community colleges through the MyPolyCC e-Form from today until May 10, 2024.

Applications can be submitted through the website http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my, and there is no need to purchase a pin number.

“The applications are open to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates from previous years, graduates of polytechnic and community college, vocational colleges, Institut Tinggi Perda (Penang Regional Development Authority), Majlis Amanah Rakyat Skills Institute, Malaysian Agricultural Institute, and Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (Level 3),” said JPPKK in a statement today.

Applications are also available to students who have completed Form 5, including those from special education schools offering 13 Exclusive Education Programmes for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) at five polytechnics and 13 community colleges.

This offer is specifically for OKU students with hearing and learning disabilities.

JPPKK also announced, as part of its access expansion agenda, that starting from Session 1: 2024/2025, graduates of Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) are eligible to apply for diploma programmes at polytechnics and community colleges.

Additionally, holders of the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) certificate are also eligible to pursue studies at these levels. — Bernama

