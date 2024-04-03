KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Prime Minister Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have expressed their condolences to the family of versatile artiste Jaafar Onn who died today.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, also prayed for Allah to forgive all of Jaafar’s sins and to ease everything for his family.

“Those who follow the local entertainment industry must have been affected somehow by the news as he (Jaafar) had always been there to entertain the public with his unique and versatile talents in acting and singing,” the prime minister posted.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid described Jaafar’s death as a huge loss as he had contributed a lot to the entertainment industry with his versatile acting, singing and hosting skills.

“May Allah grant mercy and forgiveness to him and place him among the believers and the righteous.

“I also pray that the family left behind will be granted strength, patience, and perseverance in facing this test. Al-Fatihah,” Ahmad Zahid said through a post on Facebook.

Jaafar Onn breathed his last at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang at 11.30am. He was 73.

News of his death was confirmed by his adopted son Mohamad Hanif Hashim.

The media had previously reported that the veteran artiste’s health had deteriorated to the point where he needed a wheelchair to move around.

Yesterday, Jaafar, whose full name is Jaafar Onn Awang, was reported to be in critical condition after experiencing rectal bleeding and having a low haemoglobin level. — Bernama