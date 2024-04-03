KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes for a closer relationship between Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic in the future.

He said there are many opportunities to be explored in the bilateral relationship, especially in strengthening trade and investment ties.

Kyrgyz Republic's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev called on Anwar at his office yesterday.

“I am confident that this visit will pave the way for collaboration and foster more substantive cooperation between the two countries,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

In addition, he also expressed his appreciation for the invitation from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to visit the country in May. ― Bernama

