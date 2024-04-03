SINGAPORE, April 3 — The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, reminded Malaysians, including those working here, to be aware always of the developments in the laws of the country.

He said this is important to avoid difficulties for themselves and their families if they are detained and investigated by the authorities in this country.

“I hope everyone is always updated about Singapore’s laws. Recently, many have been detained for carrying vapes and so on.

“When investigated, passports are confiscated and they cannot return to Malaysia, which will cause many problems and sometimes when the employer finds out, they will be immediately terminated,” he said while speaking at the breaking of fast event at the High Commission of Malaysia, here, tonight.

The event, organised by the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources, was attended by more than 80 Malaysians, the majority of whom were workers.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore. It is an offence to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and their related components and offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (RM7,000) per offence.

It is also an offence to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and their related components.

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, or face imprisonment for up to six months or both for the first offence, and be fine up to S$20,000 or imprisonment up to 12 months or to both for the second or subsequent offence. — Bernama