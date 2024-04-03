SUBANG, April 3 — Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is also the president-elect in the country’s 2024 Presidential Election, has arrived in Malaysia for his one-day special visit tomorrow.

The special plane carrying Prabawo and his delegation landed at the Air Base here at about 10.15pm.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin welcomed Prabowo upon his arrival.

Prabowo is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, and attend a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Defence at the Ministry of Defence, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama

