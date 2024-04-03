PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — The Home Ministry Enforcement and Control Division (PK KDN) has arrested 164 individuals and seized 26,213 unapproved copies of Al-Quran and Quranic materials worth RM3.1 million through Ops Mulia conducted nationwide throughout last month.

PK KDN secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said that all the individuals, aged between 30 and 50, were picked up at separate locations for allegedly distributing, selling, and printing copies of the Quran in inappropriate places.

He said 1,082 premises were inspected during Ops Mulia, with one printing company in Seri Kembangan, Selangor found to be printing copies of the Quran without permission and even allowing it to be done by non-Muslims.

“Action is being taken against the company, and investigations are ongoing.

“All the seized copies of the Quran do not have KDN’s certification stamps and hologram stickers. Some of the copies were seized through the Jom Exchange al-Quran (JEQ) programme,” he told a press conference here today.

Nik Yusaimi said KDN is committed to ensuring that only approved copies of the Quran and Quranic texts and materials are circulated within the community of this country.

So far, he said, there have been 965 types of Quran publications approved by KDN for sale, possession, or distribution among the public.

“Therefore, the general public is urged not to choose unapproved copies of the Quran and Quranic texts by ensuring that the ones they are buying have the KDN’s certification stamps and hologram stickers,” he said.

He said the KDN will take stern action against any party involved in the sale or distribution of copies of the Quran and Quranic materials that violate the Prinying of Quranic Text Act 1986 (Amendment 2023).

He said under the Act, those found guilty of the violation could face a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of five years, or both.

Any information on the unapproved publication and distribution of Quranic texts and materials can be channelled to PK KDN at 03-8000 8000 or via its website at www.moha.gov.my. — Bernama