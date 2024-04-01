KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence today in the accelerated growth and advancement of Malaysia’s hydrogen fuel ecosystem, bolstered by extensive research and studies in the field.

In a post on his Facebook, Anwar said that he also believes that the technology will be able to compete in the open market as an alternative (fuel) for consumers to enjoy.

The prime minister noted that today he had the opportunity to witness a demonstration of hydrogen refuelling for a hydrogen-powered vehicle in Putrajaya.

“Interestingly, hydrogen-powered vehicles are quieter compared to vehicles using petrol,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar, along with Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, had the opportunity to ride in a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Toyota Mirai, from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to the Perdana Putra building.

The Toyota Mirai is the first hydrogen fuel cell sedan in the peninsula. — Bernama

