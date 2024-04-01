KLANG, April 1 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is expected to receive the remaining two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) within less than two years from now, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that the estimated timeframe takes into account the current progress of the construction of OPV 2, which is now at 75 per cent completion, while OPV 3 is over 50 per cent completed.

“Although it deviates from the original delivery schedule, my ministry is committed to completing the project to ensure the readiness of the nation’s maritime security assets is at an optimum level,” he said.

He said this during a press conference after observing the implementation of the Op Khas Pagar Laut operation onboard MMEA vessel Tun Fatimah in the waters of Selangor here today.

Saifuddin Nasution added that MMEA is also set to receive four new helicopters involving an allocation of RM600 million within 18 months from now.

In January, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi was reported as saying that the acquisition of these assets (the helicopters) is expected to be completed within two to three years, with all of them to be stationed at the Maritime Air Operations Centre in Sandakan, Sabah, to strengthen MMEA operations in the waters of the state.

Commenting on Op Pagar Laut, Saifuddin Nasution said that to date, a total of 63 arrests have been made involving seizures worth RM5 million since the operation was launched on March 12.

He said that various law violations were recorded, including smuggling of cooking oil, gas, or contraband items such as untaxed cigarettes, as well as illegal fishing activities.

Op Khas Pagar Laut, which runs until April 30, is being conducted to curb and combat cross-border criminal activities throughout the country’s maritime areas in conjunction with the Ramadan month and the Aidilfitri festive season. — Bernama