PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick received a courtesy call from Jordan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Ismael Maddallah Suliman Maaytah at his office here today.

Ewon said they discussed various issues, including the potential for cooperation between the ministry and cooperatives in Jordan, and accepted an invitation to attend a bilateral meeting with his Jordanian counterpart during a working visit to the country in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Cooperative Ministers Conference (APCMC) from April 27 to May 1.

“We discussed cooperation between Jordan Cooperative Corporation and Institut Koperasi Malaysia (IKMa) as well as Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation and SME Corp Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

“I appreciate the recognition from Ismael Maddallah towards the agencies related to the development of cooperatives and entrepreneurship in this ministry,” he said as he expressed hope that cooperation between both countries would continue to grow.

Malaysia established diplomatic ties with Jordan in 1965 and opened its embassy in Amaman in 1994, while Jordan opened an embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1997. — Bernama