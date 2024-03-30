Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Five suspected armed robbery criminals were killed in a shoot-out with the police in Putra Heights, Selangor, last night.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident, which was believed to have occurred around 11.30pm.

“We will hold a press conference regarding this incident,” he said briefly.

It is learnt that, in the incident, a police team spotted a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner and ordered the driver to stop for inspection.

However, the suspects ignored the instructions, accelerating and firing shots at the police before crashing into the rear of the patrol vehicle, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. ― Bernama

