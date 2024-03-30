KUCHING, March 30 — Malaysians have been urged to use social media platforms by sharing positive content that does not play up racial issues, which will only undermine the harmony in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said media practitioners are not exempted from playing a role through the writing of positive news, thus becoming representatives of the voice of the majority who uphold the value of unity, in line with the concept of Madani Malaysia.

“It’s true that unity in Malaysia is fragile... I urge all Malaysians always to speak what is good and look on the positive side so that the negative voice ‘disappears’.

“The voice of the majority who want peace must be raised on social media. If there are negative issues shared on social media, it’s up to us to highlight what is good... our media friends also have a role to play, this is the responsibility of everyone,” he said.

He told reporters this after the ‘Jiwa Madani Jalinan Kasih Ramadan’ programme organised by the Information Department (JaPen) of Sarawak at Surau Darul Naim here today.

At the programme, a total of 30 asnaf (tithe recipients) from three state constituencies, namely Samariang, Tupong and Satok, received donations in the form of essential food items and daily necessities.

Also present were JaPen deputy director-general (Strategic Communications) Suwadi Guliling, Sarawak JaPen director Helmy Hamid and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman. — Bernama

