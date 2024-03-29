SERI KEMBANGAN, March 29 — Thirty-five routes, representing 13 per cent of the total 264 Rapid KL bus routes in the Klang Valley, including the Mass Transit Flow (MRT) feeder bus routes, will commence operational alignment starting today.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij, clarified that this alignment signifies the company’s enduring commitment to improving service quality, which includes phasing out buses that have reached their maximum lifespan.

“Our current bus fleet has an average age exceeding 10 years, which is quite old. Therefore, we need to decommission them gradually. We have already tendered for new buses.

“The addition of these buses, Insha’Allah, will further enhance Rapid Bus operations because reliability is lacking with the older buses. They breakdown and have to return to the depot for repairs,” he told reporters at the Rapid Bus Complex in Cheras Selatan today.

Another significant improvement will be increasing the frequency of buses by two to five minutes as most routes are major, he added.

Muhammad Yazurin stated that steps have been taken to expedite the implementation of various action plans to ensure minimal impact on passengers.

He noted that it involves adding 164 buses from external companies, collaborating with third-party bus operators to meet daily operational needs, and operating 20 demand-responsive transit vans starting this May.

Rapid Bus will decommission 60 Volvo SD B7RLE model buses that have surpassed their maximum operational lifespan, and replace them with 310 new diesel buses by the end of 2024, he highlighted.

“Our Bus Captains undergo an additional three months of customer service and safety measures training, aimed at prioritising customer service and safety.

“Improvements are an ongoing process. For example, the number of complaints about our Bus Captains has significantly decreased by half compared to two years ago... We believe that the customer journey and experience are crucial,” he emphasised.

The public can access www.myrapid.com.my or Rapid KL’s social media platforms for further information. — Bernama