PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The Central Database Hub (Padu) which is aimed at bridging the socio-economy of the people was developed with guidelines, advice and input from various stakeholders involved in the management of CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said among those involved in the management of National CyberSecurity include the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and Cybersecurity Malaysia.

“I see no problems in the system because as stated by the Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli in Dewan Rakyat recently that data stored in the Padu system is also encrypted.

“Therefore, if there are attempts to steal data, the person who steals the data will not be able to open the document or data,” he told media during the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) annual Ramadan corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme here, today.

He was commenting on claims by a cybersecurity expert that the Padu was developed using outdated methods that could compromise the data integrity.

The Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament added that he was convinced with the level of safety in the Padu system and that he and his family members have already registered their personal details in Padu.

Meanwhile, speaking of the alleged draft agreement involving an allocation request by the opposition for its MPs as claimed by the Perikatan Nasional leadership, Fahmi said the matter was discussed in the cabinet meeting today.

“There is no draft as stated but what has happened so far is just discussions of proposals that we are looking at closely. The next step will be to forward the proposal to the Presidential Council meeting of the Madani government which involves leaders of component parties.

“If the discussions with the opposition goes well, finally the proposal will come to the Cabinet for approval,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was reported as saying that no draft was submitted or received during his recent meeting with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in Parliament on March 19. — Bernama