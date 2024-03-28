KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — The Sabah Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) received 67 cases involving controlled items from various enforcement agencies worth RM2.01 million from January to March 28.

Its director, Georgie Abas, said the agencies are Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Marine Police, General Operations Force (GOF), Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“These cases are still under investigation. This reflects the close cooperation between Sabah KPDN and other enforcement agencies,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that during the same period, Sabah KPDN had registered 14 cases in court, and six cases had completed prosecution with a total fine of RM37,500, while eight cases were still under court proceedings.

He said any misconduct or misappropriation of controlled items could be reported to any nearby KPDN branch or via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000.

Consumers can also lodge complaints by contacting the ministry’s hotline (1-800 886 800), via email ([email protected]) and through the Ez Adu KPDN smartphone application, he added. — Bernama

