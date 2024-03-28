KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar will undergo a minor surgical procedure today to remove salivary glands containing kidney stones.

Mohd Na’im, in a statement through his social media post, said that the procedure is expected to take place at 8am.

“This gland has to be removed to deal with the pain I've been having this whole week,” he said.

He also requested the public to pray for the operation to go smoothly as well as for his recovery process.

Advertisement

“I’m asking all my friends to pray for a successful operation for me to continue worship and give my best to carry out the duty trusted on me,” he was quoted as saying.

He also asked the Muslim community to double their acts of worship in conjunction with Nuzul Quran today.

“We should double our acts of worship by giving alms and a lot of donations, especially to our brothers in Palestine.

Advertisement

“May God Almighty grant them protection and safety from being invaded and killed by the Israel regime,” he said.