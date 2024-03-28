MIRI, March 28 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has deployed its Bombardier CL-415 aircraft to support the Fire and Rescue Department in a water bombing operation to extinguish peat fires in the Sungai Adong area since yesterday.

Miri maritime zone director Maritime Captain Mohd Shafie Paing said the operation was activated as soon as the aircraft arrived at 3pm.

“A total of 30,000 litres of water was used to suppress the fire. Approximately 60.70 hectares are affected, with 60 per cent successfully extinguished,” he said in a statement today.

The operation also involved various departments and agencies, including private companies in the Miri district, which joined in to help control and extinguish the blaze that started last Saturday.

Mohd Shafie said the operation will continue until the fire is completely extinguished. — Bernama

