KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Sixteen cars and three houses in and around the capital suffered severe damage after being hit by falling trees following heavy rain and strong winds this evening.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said that in all these incidents, no casualties were reported.

He said that heavy rain and strong winds for an hour from 6pm caused tree fall incidents on the Bukit Jalil Highway near the Bukit Jalil Sports School, resulting in damage to five cars, and at Taman Tasik Damai, causing damage to two cars.

According to him, tree fall incidents also occurred on Jalan Radin and Jalan Radin Anum in Sri Petaling, resulting in damage to three cars, while two other cars were damaged by a trader’s tent blown by the wind.

“In the tree fall incident in Taman Gembira, Jalan Kuchai Lama, two cars were damaged, while a similar incident on Jalan Jalil Jaya, Bukit Jalil, caused damage to two cars,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, he said that the heavy rain and strong winds also caused damage to two houses in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling and one house in Taman Salak Selatan after being hit by trees.

He said there were no injuries in the incidents, and government agencies such as the Civil Defence Force were also present at the scenes. — Bernama

