KOTA BARU, March 28 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized approximately 34,871 litres of diesel worth over RM74,900 at a business premises in Kuala Krai yesterday.

Its Kelantan director, Azman Ismai, said the seizure was carried out at 3 pm through the Integrated Control of Controlled Goods Prevention Operation with the Marine Police Force of Zone Three, Pengkalan Kubor.

He said information from the surveillance team indicated that the business premises was used as a storage facility for controlled goods, suspected to be diverted for sale to the industrial, farming and agricultural sectors.

“We found the suspect repeatedly filling diesel using prime mover trucks at oil stations around Kuala Krai, then collected before being sold at high prices.

“A 60-year-old man who owns the premises was detained for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in a statement today.

He said the diesel filled in jerry cans were found alongside two semi-tank trailers at the business premises with the value of the seized vehicles totaling over RM154,972. — Bernama

