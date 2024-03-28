SEREMBAN, March 28 ― Police apprehended a local man at a house in Bandar Sunggala, Port Dickson, on Tuesday to facilitate investigations into the neglect of a three-year-old girl, resulting in her death.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said they received a report from the Port Dickson hospital on Sunday (March 24) that the victim was in critical condition after falling from a vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident took place at 8.30pm on March 15, when the suspect, purportedly the boyfriend of the victim's 38-year-old mother, attempted to open the van's door when he stopped in front of a shop en route from Taman Anggerik to Taman Mayung, Telok Kemang.

“The child sustained bruises on several parts of her body and was pronounced dead at the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital at 6.04 pm on March 26,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Aidi Sham said the suspect tested negative for drugs and has three previous criminal records.

He said that the suspect has been remanded for six days until April 1 for investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. ― Bernama

