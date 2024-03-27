JOHOR BARU, March 27 — The Johor Immigration Department will work towards improving the facilities and systems of the two land border crossings that connect Malaysia and Singapore at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB), to deal with the issue of traffic congestion.

Its director Baharuddin Tahir said he will hold discussions soon with other officers on the various approaches to overcome traffic congestion on both land border crossings.

“On Tuesday, during a meeting with the Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, His Royal Highness decreed for the department to improve the facilities and systems at BSI and KSAB.

“Both BSI and KSAB, that connect Malaysia and Singapore, are considered the busiest land border crossings in the world. They also contribute and generate the national economy.

“I have instructed my officers to discuss and find the best solution to overcome the issue of traffic congestion at BSI and KSAB,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry building in Setia Tropika here today.

On Tuesday, Tunku Ismail chaired a meeting to address issues relating to traffic congestion at the two land border crossings in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was present to give a briefing on the latest issues involving the operations at BSI and KSAB.

In the meeting, recent issues were presented and discussed, particularly regarding immigration operations, daily traffic processing, average waiting time for immigration inspection as well as necessary improvements at BSI and KSAB.

Prior to that, Onn Hafiz had made a surprise visit to BSI on Sunday after he received complaints from the public.

The menteri besar expressed his disappointment when he found that 13 immigration counters on the car route at BSI were not open to the public, causing the traffic congestion.

Following that, it was reported that Onn Hafiz has brought up the matter with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.