KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain today said a total of 10 police reports have been filed in relation to the sale of controversial socks at KK Mart.

He said of these reported cases, two individuals have already been formally charged and two investigation papers have been opened for an additional five individuals.

“From March 14 until yesterday, a total of 10 police reports have been filed based on incidents in KK Mart. Yes, there are 10 cases, of which, as we are aware, two have been charged. Yesterday, five more were charged.

“The rest are still under investigation,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

Advertisement

He went on to say that the police are taking appropriate action on all reports made.

He then urged all parties not to make things worse by stoking the flames and let the justice system in the country do its work.

“I understand this involves Muslims, but let’s all be patient. It may seem like a simple response, but patience will solve many more problems.

Advertisement

“I urge everyone, regardless of race or religion, to think about our future generations. Our actions today have implications for them. Let’s not be selfish,” he added.

Yesterday, the founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.

Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, also known as KK Chai, and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is a director of the company, pleaded not guilty under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

KK Mart has also filed a lawsuit against socks supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its director Soh Chin Huat for supplying the controversial socks, seeking a court declaration that the supplier had unlawfully interfered with its business, and for court orders for Xin Jian Chang and its director to indemnify it for the losses and to prevent further causing of losses by unlawful interference to business.