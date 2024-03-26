ALOR SETAR, March 26 — The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 10 drowning hotspots nationwide including Langkawi.

Its director, Awang Hidzel Awang Bujang said these involved three beach areas and seven river and waterfall areas which are often the focus of the public especially during festive seasons.

According to him, among the locations are the Tanjung Rhu Beach, Pasir Berdengung Beach and Pulau Rebak in Langkawi.

“The areas on the mainland are at Sungai Kampung Kuala Pai and Puncak Janing Waterfall in Padang Terap, Sungai Kedah, Sungai Kuala Muda, Junjung Waterfall in Kulim and Bukit Wang Waterfall in Jitra,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the launching ceremony of the Building Inspection for the Purpose of Eliminating Fire Hazards and State-level Fire Safety Campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri here today.

Awang Hidzel said his team is not prohibiting people from visiting these locations, however, is advising them to take caution when swimming in these areas to avoid any untoward incidents during the festive season.

“If you go to these places, keep your children close by and let us not be complacent as we do not know the environment,” he said, adding that there were 24 cases of drowning in Kedah over the past year.

Meanwhile, he also reminded the owners of homestays in the state to ensure that their premises are in a good condition and also safe before the influx of visitors during the Aidilfitri season.

“Each homestay owner must have at least one fire extinguisher...we want owners to take responsibility to ensure that their premises are well taken care of and with safety systems implemented,” he added. — Bernama