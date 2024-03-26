KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail clarified that he does not have any problem with Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor despite their recent argument over the State Development Action Meeting (MTPN).

Saifuddin said that he and Muhammad Sanusi greeted each other as usual in Parliament.

“I have no problem with him (Muhammad Sanusi). I met him in Parliament, fine... no problem. Just that the structure at the MTPN committee is that I represent the Federal and Kedah menteri besar is the co-chair.

“After a year, my focus was on monitoring and making sure all the Federal projects were running according to schedule, so I went to the ground as usual.

Advertisement

“I also understand that Sanusi has a heavier responsibility in Kedah. So let's focus on our own business first, if there is any need in the future, we will see,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Reporters asked Saifuddin about his relationship with Muhammad Sanusi at the Home Affairs Ministry’s special meeting with the top management of ministries, departments, agencies and media practitioners here yesterday.

Saifuddin was previously reported to have said that Muhammad Sanusi's attitude of not being able to keep secrets was one of the factors that caused the Kedah MTPN meeting not to be held for over a year.

Advertisement

While Muhammad Sanusi is reported to have said that Saifuddin's concern about the leakage of government secrets is just a 'made up' and nonsensical excuse.