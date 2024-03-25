KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) plans to set up a new department on cyber technology, specifically targeting the issues of digital crime.

He said it is hoped that the government would consider the initiative which enables the police to operate at their maximum potential.

“PDRM aims to establish a new cyber technology-based department focusing on the challenges of digital crime and increasingly complex technology.

“Hopefully, this initiative will be considered by the government and us so that we can provide the best inspection services to the country,” he said during his speech at the 217th Police Day Commemoration Celebration 2024 here today.

Advertisement

He said it must be acknowledged that the duties and responsibilities of PDRM in the context of crime are now more challenging and complex.

He said this is due to digital technology revolutionising daily lives.

“The technological advancements have contributed to various new trends in crime, including the use of technology and artificial intelligence violence.

Advertisement

“To address this, efforts to strengthen PDRM's service delivery system must be made, including updating infrastructure, departments, assets, and equipment in line with modern policing technology,” he said.