KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The top management of KK Supermart and Superstore Sdn Shd will be brought to face charges over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at the Sessions Court tomorrow, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced today.

In a statement, the AGC said the company’s director will face charges under Section 298 of the Penal Code with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

They are expected to face said charges at the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

A check by Malay Mail on the court e-filing system showed one of the individuals to be charged is Datuk KK Chai, the founder of KK Mart who has since apologised for the fiasco.

Advertisement

Separately, another company, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its directors will also face charges under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting said offence by supplying the convenience store chain with the socks

A similar check by Malay Mail on the court e-filing system showed Xin Jian Chang’s owner Soh Chin Huat as one of the individuals to be charged.

The offending socks were reportedly discovered for sale at the KK Mart outlets last week and were later traced to a distributor in Batu Pahat, Johor who said they were imported from China.

Advertisement

In response, KK Mart and the Johor-based distributor apologised for the incident. Sales of the socks that were from China were also immediately recalled.

The incident has caused a major controversy in Malaysia, with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressing his displeasure over the matter and decreeing that authorities must act sternly in response.