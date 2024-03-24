REMBAU, March 24 — Malaysia is disappointed that the United Nations Security Council (UN) has once again failed to make a ceasefire resolution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the effort was the ninth attempt by the UN Security Council in two months to free Palestinians to return to their homeland.

“The resolution proposed by the United States (US) was not agreed by Russia and China because there were some things that did not touch on the whole. The United States used this opportunity to call Hamas a terrorist.

“Malaysia did not agree that Hamas be termed terrorist and the resolution also did not mention that Palestinians be allowed to return to their hometowns but instead mentions that hostages from Hamas must be returned to Israel,” he told reporters.

The Rembau Member of Parliament said this to reporters after delivering food baskets in conjunction with Ramadan to aid recipients at the Siliau Voting District Centre (PDM) at the Kampung Siliau Parish Mosque here today.

Mohamad said the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to reach a consensus on the issue.

According to him, Malaysia brought a strong voice and called for the killing of women and children in particular to be stopped immediately. — Bernama

