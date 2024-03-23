JOHOR BARU, March 23 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, graced the Thanksgiving and Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with the Official Birthday Celebration of the Sultan of Johor at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

Several photos of the event were also shared through a post on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s Facebook page.

His Royal Highness conferred awards to several recipients led by Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim’s husband, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, who was awarded the Darjah Mahkota Johor Yang Amat Mulia Pangkat Pertama Datuk Seri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ) which carries the title of Datuk.

Three other individuals were awarded the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), which also carries the title of Datuk, namely the Sultan of Johor’s personal pilot Major (R) Datuk Roslee Mardofee; Commander of the 7th Brigade, Brigadier General Datuk Mohamad Suria Mohamad Saad and Mados’s Sdn Bhd general manager Datuk Ong Eng Leong.

Meanwhile, the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Ketiga Setia Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SIJ) was awarded to Segamat District Officer Mohd Masni Wakiman; Kulai District Officer Fizwan Mohd Rashidi and Tangkak District Officer Mohd Farid Kassim.

Also present at the ceremony were Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani. — Bernama

