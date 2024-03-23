KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The police will be recording statements from the parents of a five-year-old foreign boy who tragically fell to his death in a swimming pool, from the 21st floor of a condominium in Bandar Putra Permai here on Wednesday.

Serdang District police chief, ACP AA Anbalagan, stated that initial statements had been taken at the scene, but they would both be called in tomorrow to record their statements to facilitate the investigation.

“The recording was deferred to allow for the funeral. So far, three individuals have provided statements,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Anbalagan mentioned that the post-mortem by the Serdang Hospital revealed that the cause of death was due to multiple injuries resulting from falling from a great height.

Earlier reports by the media stated that a Yemeni boy had died after falling from the 21st floor of the condominium, and the incident was discovered by a security guard patrolling around the swimming pool located on the seventh floor.

“The incident is believed to have occurred while the boy’s parents were in the bedroom, and he was in the living room,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama

