KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will investigate elements of disinformation related to the “Allah” socks controversy.

He said the commission has been directed to contact the social media platforms for possible measures to address such posts.

“Because if we look at TikTok, based on the information I received from MCMC, as of this evening, since the socks issue surfaced on some time around March 13 up until today, MCMC said TikTok has reported that there are more than 1,000 items that have been identified and their contents have breached TikTok’s guidelines.

“The ministry together with the MCMC will monitor this situation to ensure that the use of social media is in line with Malaysians’ right to speak and expression does not breach the country’s laws,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that social media posts with similar or identical content were appearing online and targeting the convenience chain where the socks were first discovered for sale.

The similarities suggested coordinated action in the posts.