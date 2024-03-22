KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) today announced three new routes to Maldives, Chiang Mai and Da Nang, as part of its business expansion plan by tapping into the leisure market.

MAB is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

The airline will provide enhanced connectivity from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur, with new direct flights to the said locations, with tickets available for sale beginning today. MAB will begin daily flights to Maldives from August 1, daily flights to Da Nang beginning September 24 and five times weekly flights to Chiang Mai beginning August 15.

“We fairly believe that we are largely competitive in the market. So if you go down today and buy these fares in MATTA (Fair), I can assure you it will be one of the best deals out there, for a premium carrier, that will give you all those affordable experiences that you get as well,” Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) chief commercial officer of the airline business, Dersenish Aresandiran told a press conference today.

