KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) — part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), today inked an official commercial partnership with the Manchester United Football Club, an initiative to drive the airline’s business transformation plan.

The partnership was signed between chief executive officer of MAG’s Airline Business, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, and Manchester United FC’s chief executive of alliances and partnerships, Victoria Timpson, on the sidelines of the Matta Fair here.

“This collaboration brings together two global icons to create memorable experiences for fans and customers alike. Just as football unites people from all walks of life, transcending borders and cultures, travel has the power to connect in equally profound ways.

“Through this partnership, we are poised to extend our renowned Malaysian Hospitality to Manchester United’s vast community of over 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide, including the 577 million Manchester United fans that are within Malaysia Airlines’ key markets,” Datuk Izham Ismail, the group managing director of MAG said.

