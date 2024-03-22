JOHOR BARU, March 22 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) will assist a sewage treatment plant in Kulai in improving its service quality after it was identified as one of the contributors to the pollution in the Taman Matahari lake in Bandar Indahpura last Wednesday.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the management of the sewage treatment plant has been advised on the matter after Johor DoE and the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) conducted an inspection at the lake and identified the sources of pollution.

“Based on the information obtained, the sewage treatment plant has been identified as one of the contributors to the lake’s pollution.

“Samples have been taken and the sewage treatment plant has also been advised to carry out upgrading works.

Advertisement

“So, there is no problem (with the sewage treatment plant). I have also requested for MPKu, as the local council, to take action, while Johor DoE will assist to improve the process at the sewage treatment plant,” Ling told reporters after officiating a food safety programme and walkabout at a Ramadan bazaar in Taman Universiti here yesterday.

The Yong Peng assemblyman was responding to an earlier statement by Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) denying that its sewage treatment plant in Kulai was responsible for the release of effluent that caused the lake’s pollution.

Ling also said that his statement on Wednesday had noted that a faulty component of the sewage treatment plant was believed to be the source of the lake’s pollution that caused the fish deaths.

Advertisement

“My earlier comments are based on the Johor DoE’s findings that I received.

“Whatever it is, both Johor DoE and the local council are still investigating to determine the exact source of pollution that caused the fish deaths at a lake,” he added.

Yesterday, IWK refuted claims that it was responsible for the hundreds of dead fish found at the Taman Matahari lake.

In a statement, IWK said its operations team conducted a thorough investigation at the sewage treatment plant adjacent to the lake.

It said results indicated that the effluent discharged from the plant complied with the regulations set by DoE. IWK added that investigations confirmed that the discharged effluent did not enter the area of the lake reported to be polluted.

Ling, who is known to be proactive in handling issues related to his portfolio, said DoE had also issued a notice to the plant to carry out repairs immediately.

On Tuesday, a video was widely circulated on social media platforms where hundreds of dead fish were seen floating around in the Taman Matahari lake area in Kulai.

The cause was believed to be pollution in the lake’s water.