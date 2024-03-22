KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The wife of former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, today failed in her bid to get her passport, which the court has impounded, returned to her permanently.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache dismissed her application to review the Session’s Court order to impound her passport after she was charged with failing to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The action of the Sessions Court Judgeis legal, appropriate and there is no injustice. The court confirmed the findings of the Sessions Court Judge and dismissed this application,” said the judge.

Last January 23, Na’imah, 66, was charged in the Sessions Court here for failing to comply with the MACC notice to declare her assets, which includes Menara Ilham and several other assets in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Judge Azura Alwi granted her bail at RM250,000 with one surety and ordered the surrender of her passport to the court. — Bernama

