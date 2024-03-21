SINGAPORE, March 21 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued a reminder to car travellers using the QR code clearance initiative at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to bring along their passports, as they may still be required for verification in selected cases.

ICA in a statement said travellers also need their passports for identity verification at Malaysia’s checkpoints.

The agency also reminded travellers using the initiative that they are still required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) within three days (including the day of arrival) before arriving in Singapore, via the website or MyICA mobile application.

The initiative, rolled out on March 19, allows car travellers arriving and departing from the two checkpoints to use QR codes in lieu of passports for immigration clearance.

First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their physical passport for immigration clearance and only be able to use QR code clearance on their subsequent trips.

ICA said as of Wednesday, about 86,000 car travellers or about 46 per cent of total car travellers, have used the QR code initiative.

“The feedback has been positive, especially for those travelling in groups, as they found the process to be more convenient, faster, and fuss-free,” said ICA.

“With the upcoming Good Friday long weekend and the Qing Ming festival the week after, heavy traffic is expected at both land checkpoints, and car travellers are encouraged to use the QR code to speed up clearance,” it said. — Bernama