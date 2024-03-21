SEREMBAN, March 21 — A woman senior citizen suffered RM3.46 million in loses after allegedly being duped in a fake investment scheme which offers high returns.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the victim in her 60’s claimed she received a short message service (SMS) from an unknown number offering forex investment scheme on January 22.

“Believing in the offer, the victim later made 60 transactions amounting to RM3.46 million into the accounts given by the suspect. She realised that she had been scammed after checking the investment website and found it to be non-existent.

“The victim then lodged a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised members of the public to check with the authorities and Bank Negara Malaysia before joining any investment or get-rich schemes to avoid getting scammed. — Bernama

