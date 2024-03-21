KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) will appoint a consultant to conduct a Study on Developing a Framework for Employment and Legislation in the Gig Economy in the country, which aims towards the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission (SPGig), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the appointment of the consultant was following a meeting of the Inter-Ministry and Stakeholder Committee for SPGig on March 11, which examined the terms of reference for the establishment of the commission involving legal functions, membership, infrastructure, finance and other related matters.

“This appointment aims to obtain empirical data so that the Act or powers to be introduced regarding the Gig Workers Commission are accurate and appropriate for the gig ecosystem in Malaysia.

Advertisement

“This study will be conducted over a period of six months starting in April, and an interim report will be presented within three months,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Aziz Ariffin.

Abdul Rahman said the ministry had also taken proactive steps by establishing the Pro Tem Committee for Gig Workers and collaborating with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to obtain appropriate views and suggestions to address current issues faced by gig workers.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said the modular training programme, now known as the micro-credential programme, to ensure that young people involved in the gig economy receive skills training by the Department of Skills Development (JPK), received an overwhelming response.

Advertisement

“The certification for micro-credential courses in 2021 was 2,307 (participants), which increased to 6,922 in 2022, and further increased to 14,449 in 2023.

“This step indirectly supports the development of the gig economy characterised by flexible, project-based work, and becomes an important part of shaping a dynamic workforce,” he added. — Bernama