KUCHING, March 20 — Sarawak will leverage existing cooperation with the West Kalimantan region (Kalbar) in Indonesia, to explore investment opportunities and development cooperation in East Kalimantan (Kaltim) — the new location for Indonesia’s capital city, Nusantara.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the collaboration involving the opening of the border for trade and flights between Sarawak and Kalbar could serve as a foundation to explore new investment opportunities following developments in Kaltim.

“We already have cooperation to assist in the development occurring in Nusantara, particularly in South Kalimantan and East Kalimantan. Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has invested in power generation in Melinau, East Kalimantan, where we hold a 25 per cent stake in this hydropower development that will provide energy to Kalimantan,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the symbolic handover of assistance for Aidilfitri here today, he said the Sarawak government was ready to participate in other cooperation in the development of Nusantara, especially with Indonesia’s proposal to further harness its hydropower potential.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) have also begun cooperation with their counterparts in Kaltim to further enhance business activities between Sarawak and Kalimantan.

Yesterday, Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, reportedly said that Malaysian companies should seize investment prospects in the East Kalimantan region, especially in Samarinda and Balikpapan near the upcoming capital city of Nusantara.

He also spoke about efforts to improve connectivity within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), including air, land and sea routes, as well as initiatives such as the Asean energy grid.

Syed Md Hasrin had held a three-day working visit to Nusantara to explore opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and friendly relations between Malaysia and Indonesia within the Asean framework. — Bernama