KUANTAN, March 20 — The track installation for the first phase of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, spanning from Kuantan Port City (KPC), Pahang, to Dungun, Terengganu, covering a distance of 92 km, has been accomplished a month ahead of the projected schedule.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak, attributed the achievement to the innovative ‘CCPG-500A’ track laying machine, marking a pioneering advancement in the nation’s rail sector.

“On average, we managed to lay 1.5 km to 2.0 km of tracks per day, completing the KPC to Dungun stretch by the end of February, enabling full operation to commence at the beginning of March this year,” he informed the media.

He was speaking during the ECRL Project Iftar ceremony held here last night, attended by state Public Works, Transportation, and Health exco, Razali Kassim, representing the Pahang Menteri Besar.

Advertisement

He stated that the ECRL track installation work has now entered its second phase since March 9, covering a mainline stretch of about 90 km from KPC to Maran, Pahang.

Overall, the ECRL route spanning 258 km in Pahang involves the construction of seven stations, including Cherating and KotaSAS for passengers only, while KPC, Paya Besar, Maran, Temerloh, and Bentong stations are combined passenger and cargo stations.

At the same event, 30 orphans and staff from the Baitul Mukmin Welfare Organisation for Orphans and the Poor and Permata Al Insyirah Home for Orphans and the Poor were feted and presented with MRL donation cheques by Razali. — Bernama

Advertisement