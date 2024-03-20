KUALA LUMPUR, 20 Mac — The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) has suggested that the Kedah state government implement a remedial plan to address delays in the upgrading projects of two water treatment plants in the state.

Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that the delays in the projects, which were supposed to be completed last year, were due to several factors, including obstructions in ‘right of way’ (ROW) areas, including road reserves and time spent in procuring land.

“There has been some deviation from the original completion date of the (Pelubang and Jenun Baru water treatment plant) projects (which were due to be completed last year)... and the remedial plan is one of our recommendations, including increasing the number of workers and role of agencies involved to resolve any issues that crop up,” he said in reply to Ahmad Fakhruddin Fakhrurazi (PN-Kuala Kedah), who sought an explanation from Petra about measures to ensure that the projects would be completed according to schedule, the limitations encountered and the role of the Kedah Public Works Department (JKR) in the projects.

He also clarified that the Kedah JKR was appointed as the implementing agency to monitor the progress of both projects assisted by a consultant appointed by the state government to implement the project from planning stages till its completion.

On the ROW issue, approval from agencies involved, including the Kubang Pasu Municipal Council (for the Pelubang plant) and the Pendang district council (for the Jenun Baru plant) and the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), were required for pipe laying work along the roads.

“If we want to blame the contractor wholly, we need to be very careful as there are certain agencies responsible,” he said during today’s Special Chamber’s sitting in Parliament here, adding that approval for extension of time has been given to the contractor in accordance with contractual terms.

The upgrading projects are under the supervision of the Kedah state government and includes the installation of water pipes from Jalan Sungai Baru to Kuala Sungai along 5.2 kilometres of Jalan Kubang Rotan under the Pelubang water treatment plant project. — Bernama