KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — PLUS has recently announced the activation of the open payment system (SPT) at the Penang Bridge’s toll plaza. This allows users to perform toll payments over there by using MyDebit cards as well as Visa or Mastercard-branded debit and credit cards.

It is a long time coming for Penang Bridge

Truth be told, the implementation of debit and credit card payments for Penang Bridge’s toll plaza has been in the works for quite some time. PLUS has attempted to implement it back in 2018 through the PLUS RFID.

However, the PLUS RFID project met fierce objections from Touch ‘n Go (TNG) parent company, CIMB who subsequently took legal action against PLUS. Both companies eventually settled the matter in late 2019 with TNG RFID ultimately becoming the de-factor RFID system across PLUS highways.

In March 2023, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi listed Penang Bridge as one of the 5 highways that would support SPT. At that time, the minister said the support for debit and credit card payments at all five highways would go live by September 2023.

Once September rolled in, the live date for SPT on Penang Bridge was then moved to the end of 2023 to provide additional time for PLUS to further study the implementation over there. It was only last Friday, 15 March that the highway concessionaire finally announced the support for credit and debit card payments at Penang Bridge on a trial basis.

Penangites can still get a 20 per cent discount for debit and credit card payments

Just like the existing TNG card and RFID payment methods, Penang residents as well as those who work or study at the state that want to utilise debit and credit cards for toll payments at the Penang Bridge can still apply for the 20 per cent discount from PLUS.

That being said, do note that this discount is only available for Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles which include cars, 3-wheeled commercial vehicles, and motorcycles with sidecars alongside lorries, vans, and buses that have 2 axles and 4 wheels.

Aside from having Malaysian nationality, there is also a long list of support documents that one has to provide to PLUS to obtain the discount including a copy of the Vehicle Ownership Certificate. You can submit your application at the Jimat di Penang portal. — SoyaCincau