SEPANG, March 18 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is closely monitoring the progress of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s aerotrain project and expects it to be completed before the end of the year, said Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the project is ongoing since the contract has been renegotiated and the consortium which undertakes the project has been formed.

“We are monitoring the progress and we want them to complete the project. Our target is before the end of this year,” he told the media here, today.

Earlier, Loke witnessed a signing ceremony signed between the government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

It was reported that a French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd had been appointed as the project’s original equipment manufacturer and also serves as the project coordination lead.

The Malaysian government, via the Ministry of Transport, and MAHB today inked new operating agreements (OAs) for 45 years until Feb 11, 2069, said Loke Siew Fook.

Upon signing the agreements, the airport operator will continue its role to operate, manage, maintain, and develop 39 airports and STOLports (short take-off and landing airports) nationwide. — Bernama

