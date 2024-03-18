SEPANG, March 18 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the government of Malaysia inked a new operating agreement (OA) to entrust the group with operating, managing, maintaining and developing 39 airports and short take-off and landing (STOL) ports for the next 45 years.

Advertisement

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the new agreement extends until February 11, 2069 and will offer the group flexibility to pursue strategic investments essential for enhancing airports capacity, facilities and infrastructure therefore elevating its service standards.

“MAHB can now invest in terms of capacity building. upgrading our airports based on the investment recovery model. That will be helpful for the government because one of the biggest hurdles and challenges we face in upgrading our airports is the lack of development allocation from the government.

“Every year we have to bid for development allocation from the government. ministry of economy and the ministry of finance and not every year do we get allocation for airport upgrading. Many smaller airports need upgrading periodically like in Sabah and Sarawak which have lots of potential but are under capacity now.

Advertisement

“We need to upgrade them as soon and as fast as possible to tap into the tourism potential,” he said today during the signing ceremony at Sepang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Sepang March 18, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Loke reassured that with MAHB handling the airports it will alleviate the government’s financial burden.

Advertisement

He said while this agreement is done all other disruptions to passengers will be minimised.

Apart from the 39 airports, Malaysia Airports also manages and operates one international airport in Istanbul, Turkiye. The 39 airports in Malaysia comprise five international airports, 17 STOL ports and 17 domestic airports.

Present at the signing ceremony were Acting group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airports Mohamed Rastam Shahrom, MAVCOM executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Hj Kasim and Malaysia Airports chairman Tan Sri Zainu Ali.