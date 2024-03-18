KUCHING, March 18 - Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said Sarawak should get to host some events should Malaysia agree to take over the 2026 Commonwealth Games from Australia.

However, he acknowledged that this was still being discussed.

"If Malaysia were to host it, then I want to see some of the sports to be held in our state so that we can share some of the sports,” he told reporters after launching What About Kuching (WAK) tourism events to be held in October this year that will feature foods, drinks and arts festivals.

Karim, who is also the state Minister of tourism, creative industry and performing arts, said host premier events were typically held in the peninsula.

“That should be shared together by Peninsular Malaysia and the two Borneo states,” Karim said.

He cited Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2024 as an example where the last two stages will be in Sarawak.

The LTDL 2024 will take place from September 29 to October 6 and the race route will also feature Miri and Bintulu that are set to be hosts for the first time, in addition to the debut city of Kulai in Johor.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) in a meeting today said it was considering hosting a “downsized” Commonwealth Games in 2026 but the final decision would lie with the government.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year, citing spiralling costs.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed that the government was considering the plan to host the games.