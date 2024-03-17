KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Police will be questioning a local news anchor following his criticism of the police investigation methods during a check in a residential neighbourhood in Subang Jaya.

Sinar Harian reported the police denying the unnamed man’s allegations, characterising the police’s action during the said checking as rude, arrogant and unprofessional.

The Malay daily reported Subang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat as saying that a police report was lodged by the policeman who conducted the check, after reading a news article published in an English medium daily at noon, yesterday.

“The article suspected to have been written by the news anchor was uploaded to a local English language portal regarding a police investigation of a local man in his 30s at about 1.30 am at his residence.

“After reading the article, the complainant found that it was untrue and brought down the image of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in general and the Subang Jaya Police in particular,” he reportedly said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said that the article stated that the man was not satisfied with the purportedly rude, arrogant, unprofessional actions of the police while carrying out their duties.

“Furthermore, he claimed that the policeman did not allow him to ask questions and did not apologise after carrying out the inspection,” he said

He said that the complainant had conducted an examination of the man in accordance with the law and set guidelines.

“Checks found that the man did not have any criminal record and a police inspection report was made after the incident.

“The investigation will be done in detail and the writer and other witnesses will be called in as early as next week,” he said.

Wan Azlan added that the case involving the news anchor is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 589).

“Thus, the public members are requested to be more attentive and give full cooperation to PDRM in efforts to prevent crime.

“Individuals who have information related to criminal cases or police misconduct can come forward and channel the information through the telephone number; 03-78627100 and all informants’ identities will be kept confidential,” he said.