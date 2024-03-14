KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The Transport Ministry will evaluate the concept proposals of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project with a focus on minimising the financial implications for the government.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, confirming he had received MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd’s preliminary report on the project, said the assessment has yet to be finalised.

“MyHSR and the management are currently evaluating the HSR project and have provided me with the preliminary report, but the assessment has not been finalised at the ministerial level.

“We will take it to the cabinet (level) when the assessment has been finalised,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat ministerial question time in response to a supplementary question from Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) on the status of the HSR project and whether the government is funding the project.

Loke also emphasised that the private sector will lead the HSR project without any injection of government funds.

“Our principle is that this project must be led by the private sector without capital injection from the government. That is the principle that we have established; but whether it is fully funded (by the private sector), or if there is a component involving (government) financial implications, that we have to see,” he added.

The ministry reportedly said (on March 4) that the evaluation of the seven concept proposals from firms/consortiums is expected to take two months. ― Bernama