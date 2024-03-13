BERLIN, March 13 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spent the first day of Ramadan by meeting up with fellow Muslims in Germany today.

Anwar, who arrived on Sunday on an official visit, joined congregants at the Sehitlik Mosque to fulfil his isyak and tarawih prayers, and was greeted by Turkish Ambassador to Germany, Ahmet Başar Şen.

The prime minister also spent some time with the Muslim community here, and discussed several issues, including the development of Muslims in Germany and the situation in Gaza.

"The Prime Minister, along with the local Muslim community here, also stated their stand that the suffering of Palestinians needs to be stopped immediately,” a Malaysian diplomat said.

Anwar also presented some donations to the community in conjunction with Ramadan month, along with 12 copies of the Al-Quran - one special edition, one German translation, and 10 English translations - to the management of the mosque.

There are around 5.5 million Muslims in Germany, representing 6.6 per cent of the population and is the second largest religious group in the country.

In a joint media conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday, Anwar criticised Western countries for their lack of action against Israel’s cruelty in Gaza.

He said that Israel’s decades’ old policies and cruelty towards Palestine were the main causes to the continued conflict. ― Bernama