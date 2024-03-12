KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― A total of 4.32 million of 30.08 million Malaysians have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) system as of yesterday (March 11).

Based on the status uploaded on the Padu official Facebook page, Selangor recorded 650,000 (or 0.65 million) individuals whereas the recordings for the other states were Sarawak (570,000), Johor (410,000), Perak (390,000), Sabah (360,000) and Kedah (290,000).

Meanwhile, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur each recorded 280,000 people, with Pahang recording 240,000 individuals, Penang (230,000), Terengganu (230,000), Negeri Sembilan (180,000), Melaka (120,000), Perlis (60,000), Putrajaya (20,000) and Labuan (10,000).

Accordingly, those who have not yet registered and updated their data are requested to do so either at https://www.padu.gov.my or at a nearby Padu counter before the Padu system closes on March 31. ― Bernama

