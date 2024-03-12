KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The media card issued to journalists is not a form of accreditation, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He added, however, that the media card will not prevent a journalist for carrying out their reporting duties.

“The media card is given to an individual, for example, coming to Parliament building, or attending official government functions, such as Merdeka Day celebrations, and wish to carry out reporting duties at here functions, or to be present at the Prime Minister’s Office for reporting duties.

“But for those who follow ‘live’ feeds of press conferences, interviews and write according to those feeds, there is no prevention.

“The media card is not the same as being called to the Bar. It is not a doctor’s accreditation, no. It is a document that eases the work of a journalist when they attend government official functions,” Fahmi told Parliament during Minister’s Question Time today.

He was responding to a supplementary question by DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer who asked if the government could guarantee that the reporters’ code of ethics will not at any time stifle reporters, reports or exposés, as alleged by some journalists like Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Fahmi further clarified that while Rewcastle Brown does not have a media card, she is free to write whatever she chooses to cover.

He also said that when he was the Opposition, he was among the MPs who championed the plight of reporters and was also criticised in Parliament for defending the rights of reporters for carrying out their duties.

“I was continuously attacked. So I would like to explain that as a democrat, as a person who holds on to the principles of reforms, this administration and me do not have any desire to stifle the right to voice, or especially reporters’ right to report.

“Press freedom is one of the main pillars that we not only need to support but also enhance. So once more, I say this, maybe Jelutong didn’t hear this earlier, the media card does not prevent anyone from reporting or writing reports.

“Claire Rewcastle Brown does not have a media card, but she can write. Whoever is out there can write,” he said.

He added that to date, while he held the portfolio responsible for media practitioners, there has been no arrest of reporters nor have any been hauled to court.

Fahmi had earlier stressed that the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists was not something that emerged overnight; instead, it has been in use since 1989.

However, he said some parts of the 30-year-old document were irrelevant to the reporting environment today, such as journalists’ awareness on the dangers of communism.

“Communism does not exist anymore but is still referred to in the Code of Ethics for Journalists.

“So through engagement with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), National Journalists Union of Malaysia (NUJM) and pro-temp members of the Malaysian Media Council, there was a consensus, or rather the Information Department (JaPen) got feedback, and through that engagement, some improvements were made,” he said, adding that that was the document that was launched.

On February 20, Fahmi launched the new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists which outlines eight main journalistic ethics including journalists’ responsibilities to represent a diverse society, being transparent, having integrity and acting fairly in conveying information.

The Code also emphasises reporting that is not influenced by personal interests; validity and accuracy of information; and journalists must respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources.