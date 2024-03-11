KUCHING, March 11 — Sarawak, having established a foothold in the country’s green economy, will be the major renewable energy hub in Southeast Asia, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Sarawak is very much ahead in green economy among Asean countries and is currently in the process of supplying green energy to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia via undersea submarine cable.

“Sarawak is also building a hydro dam in Kalimantan to supply green energy to Nusantara, the new capital of Indonesia,” he said in his address at the Invest Asean forum held during the Asean Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia last Thursday.

Advertisement

In response to a question posed by Sarawak Australia Business Chamber (SABC) president Rodger Chan during a dialogue session at the summit, Anwar also said Malaysia, as the host country of the Asean Summit 2025, will have Sarawak holding “one or two of the Asean events” in Kuching.

This, he remarked, will be a good opportunity for Australia and other Asean countries to visit Sarawak as well as invest in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Chan in a press statement said it is timely and appropriate for Sarawak to be involved in the hosting of the Asean events next year so as to showcase the state’s potential as the hub for green hydrogen production and development.

Advertisement

“Sarawak has among the world’s oldest rainforest of over 140 million years old offering rich biodiversity and green energy potential, of which over 70 per cent of the total energy generation mix in Sarawak is from renewable energy,” he said.

“Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Malaysia,” he said, adding that SABC has undertaken the role as a lead partner to the newly established Borneo Economic Community (BEC).

Initiated by the Asean Business Advisory Council, BEC comprised government and business chambers of Kalimantan, Sarawak, Brunei, Sabah and Labuan.

Also present at the summit forum were Australia Malaysia Business Council (AMBC) Victoria president Nathanael Kitingan and SABC vice president Henry Chuo. — The Borneo Post